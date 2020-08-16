Health officials record some 133 Covid cases on Saturday!

Some persons told their results will come in three weeks…

BP UPDATE| Health officials have just confirmed 133 new cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas.

Of the new cases, there were 102 cases in New Providence, 10 in Grand Bahama, 13 in Abaco, two in the Berry Islands, one in Andros, and one in Inagua. There are four cases pending.

Also, some 8 deaths believed to be COVID related that are under investigation. Some 800 tests have been pending. Also there are now two added COVID deaths climbing the number to 17 and one new non-COVID deaths turn in that number to 3.

We report yinner decide!