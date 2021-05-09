Health say it wasn’t the vaccine which caused the Baha Mar employee to die – But they still cannot say what did!

Chevaz Munroe collapsed then died on the job at Baha Mar – He was a recent recipient of the COVID19 Vaccine!

STATEMENT BY HEALTH| The Ministry of Health is aware of a circulated social media report of a young Baha Mar employee who collapsed and died. The report suggested that the employee died as a result of taking the

COVID-19 vaccine.

The general public is advised that the medical history of the individual does not support the COVID-19 vaccine or any other vaccination as being the cause of death.

Moreover, the investigation into the cause of death is still ongoing, and any information related to adverse events of vaccines will be shared, if it becomes available.

Consequently, the Ministry of Health again reminds the public to seek information from reliable sources such as the Ministry of Health, the Office of the Prime Minister, the World Health Organization and the Pan American Health Organization, and to guard against receiving and/or sharing misinformation about COVID-19 and the vaccine.

Bahamian citizens and permanent residents eighteen (18) years of age and over remain eligible to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Notably, as of 10th May, 2021, second doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will be made available to those vaccinated persons who qualify. Please stay

tuned for more information regarding the locations of second dose vaccinations sites.

BP EDITORIAL: Our report said Chevaz Munroe died after taking the vaccine and not as a result of taking the vaccine! THERE IS A DIFFERENCE!