HIGH HIGH LAYOFF NUMBERS COMING JUNE 30th – SEVERAL HOTELS LAYING OFF STAFF

Atlantis, Melia, Baha Mar, Comfort Suites, Treasure Cay Resort, British Colonial Hilton, Breezes, and Bimini Big Game Club have all given the Department of Labour notice of staff redundancies!

Bahamar SLS

NASSAU| Major hotel properties on New Providence and the Family Islands will be laying off staff by months end.

The Labour Director John Pinder confirms while unemployment numbers will be high, he’s optimistic that in two years the job market will rebound.

Well, here we go again! This means the Labour Department already has been informed.

BP warned this will be the case from March 24th. We warned more than 50% of those servicing the tourism business will not return to work anytime soon.

