High-rollers at Atlantis on Casino floor without any mask!

BP BREAKING| COvid bubble has burst at Atlantis Paradise Island with scores of its staffers testing positive for the virus.

On the floor in the Casino some 12 high-rollers have come to the property wearing no mask smoking and spreading COVID like wild fire.

Another dealer who worked with the high-rollers have come down with the deadly virus and some workers tell us without wearing masks they are all being placed at risk!

Who is really protecting the workers in the Casino at ATLANTIS? WHO?

We report yinner decide!