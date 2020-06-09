Hit and run on Abaco leaves teen dead in the street!

Abaco is reporting another traffic fatality Sunday evening and police have yet to share one detail of the incident with the community!

Teen ZEZE hit run and die on the scene in Fox Town Abaco Sunday night.

ABACO| Bahamas Press is reporting another traffic fatality on the island of Abaco last evening in the community of Fox Town.

According to reports, the young teen, known as Zeze, was walking in the area when he was violently struck and left to die on the scene in the street in the community.

We at BP have no report of the incident from police and at this rate, yinner will never know. WHO CARES THESE DAYS!? The country is on lockdown and no one can move. But we at BP know the details!

Anyway, we gat another young man died as the country goes on in silence struggling to survive.

