Drew Storr became the 101st homicide victim this year in North Eleuthera outside a club on Sunday morning.,..

Drew Storr became the 101st homicide victim on Sunday.

NASSAU: Police are reporting a man has been found unresponsive on Hospital Lane in what they are describing as a homicide.

Details on the incident remain unclear. This is a developing story.

Meanwhile over the weekend another homicide unfolding in North Eleuthera recording the 101 murder for the year.

A man shot dead outside Driftwood Club near the Three-ISLAND Ferry Dock Sunday morning is a close relative of Justin Cash.

Drew Storr became the 101st homicide victim this year.

Storr’s relative Cash was buried Saturday. STORR was overheard saying in voicenotes “Someone ga die tonight.” But by morning he was dead.

Cash was a victim in that triple homicide on Prison Lane a few weeks ago.

We report yinner decide!