Homicide #106 recorded in the Pinders Point community of Grand Bahama

FREEPORT| Police on the island of Grand Bahama has wrapped up another homicide investigation in the country.

A homicide scene unfolded this evening at 313 bar, which is located in the Pinders Point community of the island.

A male was shot multiple times about the body.

This latest homicide incident records the 106th incident for the year. The Eight Mile Rock community has seen much bloodshed in the last few weeks. Something really is going on there with far too many senseless killings.

We report yinner decide!