CRIME DOWN THEY SAY!

Scenes from that 12th homicide in the Grove last evening.

NASSAU| A man was just stabbed to death on Fifth Street and Palm Tree Avenue.

His attacker fled the scene shortly after the violent incident that has residents in shock.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Police are now on the scene.

This is the second murder in two days. A man was shot and killed on Deveaux Street on Monday morning. His body was found lying next to a vehicle.