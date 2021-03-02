Homicide #22 outside the northeastern boundary of the L.W. Young High School

file photo

NASSAU| Police on the island of New Providence are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of an adult male on Monday 1st March 2021.

Preliminary reports are that shortly before 10:00 p.m., police were alerted to the sound of gunshots coming from an eastern direction on Bernard Road.

Officers responded and found a male lying on the ground unresponsive just outside the northeastern boundary of the L.W. Young High School, with what appeared to be gunshot injuries.

Emergency Medical Services visited the scene and pronounced the body lifeless. Police will await an identification of a next of kin to establish the victims’ identity. Investigations into this matter continue.