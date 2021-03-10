Homicide #25 recorded in a bloody week in the capital…

NASSAU| Horrid scenes were recorded in Pinewood Garden on Tuesday evening after a gunman cut off a driver on Sugar Apple Street, jumped out his vehicle and open rapid gunfire into the vehicle killing the driver dead.

Audley Peters said officers who responded to the scene met a white Honda parked in the middle of the street with extensive damage. A man was in the driver’s seat with apparent gunshot wounds to his torso.

The wounded drover then lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a wall. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police has yet to tell anyone in the press who was the victim in that vehicle.

