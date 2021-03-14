Homicide #28 unfolding right now on Abaco…

Laphonso Stuart aka Fanso

ABACO| Bahamas Press is now right now reporting another homicide the 28th for the year this time in the community of Sandy Point, Abaco.

BP is learning that the victim goes by the name Laphonso Stuart aka Fanso. The Moores Island resident was about to leave Abaco but as he was headed to the boat he was fatal shot by an armed suspect.

Man dies in boating accident this evening!

POLICE: Officers were at Montagu Ramp where the body of a man was brought to shore after colliding with a vessel while on a jet ski. The victim in this fatal boating accident has not been identified.