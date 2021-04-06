Homicide #31 following a dominos game on Easter Sunday… victim dies in hospital…

file photo.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting at least one homicide over the Easter Holiday which unfolded following a dominos game.

We can report the victim was shot in the abdomen on Sunday April 4th sometime around midday while playing dominoes with friends at a location on Nassau Street.

BP has no report of the incident recorded by police but we can report the victim was rushed to hospital and later died from his injuries. Well we guess crime is still down.

The last homicide we recorded (30th) was the incident on Dorsett Street on March 28th in Fox Hill.

We report yinner decide!