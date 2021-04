The 32nd homicide victim on the streets of Kemp Road Friday afternoon.

NASSAU| Scenes from homicide #32 unfolding just moments ago in the Kemp Road Community.

A man has been fatally shot and left to die in the hot street.

Eyewitnesses who were on the scene said the victim was in his vehicle when an SD pulled up alongside him and empty their AK-47 weapon on the victim before pulling off.

CCTV should lead police to the vehicle type and model and there the investigation starts.

Crime Down!