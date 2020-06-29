Homicide #33 recorded in Nassau Village 11 pm last night…

Live scene s from that fatal Nassau Village shooting last night.

NASSAU| A gunman shot and killed a Nassau Village man as he was standing outside of his home last night. Police have two suspects in custody.

The victim was standing on his front porch on Jackson Street after 11pm -during curfew – when he was approached by two males.

An argument ensued, one of the men produced a handgun and shot the victim.

The suspects escaped in a white bus.

EMS was called to the murder scene and pronounced the man dead.

Officers from the RBPF Operations Unit were in the Pinewood Gardens area when they saw a bus fitting the description of the vehicle the shooter fled the scene in.

A short chase ensued which ended in two 35-year-old men being arrested.