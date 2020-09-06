Homicide #45 the second in just hours last evening in Bacardi Road…

file photo

NASSAU| The body of a man was found wrapped in a sheet shortly after midnight on a track road off Bacardi Road, according to police.

Police said they received reports from a concerned citizen around 8pm on Saturday, advising that a homicide may have occurred on Blyden Road off Bacardi Road.

Acting on information, officers were led to a track road in the area where the discovered a man’s body wrapped in a blue sheet.

No further details on the man’s identity or cause of death have been released.

Investigations are ongoing.