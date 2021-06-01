Homicide #48 recorded in Dundas Town Abaco Tuesday morning…

Man shot dead inside his vehicle on Tamarind Drive!

file photo

ABACO| There is some serious trouble brewing in Abaco and from the looks a things since Hurricane Dorian things on the island has gone haywire!

BP is reporting another homicide on Abaco sometime around 5:30 or so, this time in the Tamarind Drive community of Dundas Town.

The victim, who we cannot identify at this time, was shot while in his vehicle which was discovered in front of a green coloured residence in that area. The vehicle has crash there.

Police discovered the male inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds about the body. He was pronounced lifeless by EMS.

What is really going on in Abaco? Can anyone tell us? We have been reporting from the island for several days now and between the accidents and violence something has gone terribly wrong in Abaco. The island has more news than the capital city. WHAT IS GOING ON UP IN ABACO!?

We report yinner decide!