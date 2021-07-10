Homicide #64 unfolding now in the community of Ridgeland Park…

Three homicides in just over 24-hours – the Bloodiest Independence Holiday Weekend in years…

NASSAU| We are right now getting word of another homicide the third in the last 24 hours and the second for today unfolding tonight in the Ridgeland Park area of New Providence.

The scene is unfolding near the Teachers Credit Union side.

Just this morning a homicide unfolded in Sunset Park opposite the Carmichael Road Police Station, where a man was fatally shot. Another unfolded just the night before and another on Thursday around 10pm which claimed the life of Franson Moss, 28.

Meanwhile the $1.9 shotspotter nor any of the $17 million drones have been working.

Crime is down they say – WE SAY ITS DOWN IN A NEIGHBOURHOOD NEAR YOU!

