Patrols at the scene of the country’s latest homicide. FILE PHOTO

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting right now homicide #74 on Eden Street off Farrington Road where we can confirm a male victim has been fatally shot on this BLESSED Christmas EVE! May he rest in peace.

We also have a stabbing incident where as male has been stabbed in the neck. Meanwhile gunshots are being registered in Nassau Village and Bernard Road.

We report yinner decide!