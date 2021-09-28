Homicide #88 unfolding right now in the BIG YARD opposite Wulff Road and Windsor Park

Kevin McKenzie AKA Sceva is 88th homicide victim.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting another deadly homicide in the community of THE BIG YARD on New Providence just in the area of Stephen Dillet Primary.

We can confirm the victim is a man known to police Kevin McKenzie AKA Sceva.

He was shot dead in the face at point blank range where he entire face was torn off.

Back in 2014 McKenzie was wanted by police in an incident of armed robbery. The shooting took place inside a government project apartment in that area. He died on the scene and became the country’s 88th homicide victim for the year.

