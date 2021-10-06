Homicide #89 on Apache Road in Kemp Road last night…

Homicide #89 is Arlington Melvin Stubbs.

NASSAU| One die after three sat in a vehicle on Apache Road in Kemp Road last evening. Homicide count is now actually #89…

SCREAMS rang out through a side street off Kemp Road as police began investigations into a shooting attack on a family parked in a car that saw a father killed and his teen daughter seriously injured last night.

BP has identified the male victim as Arlington Melvin Stubbs. He died on the scene.

At the scene last night, National Security minister Wayne Munroe pleaded with young men involved in criminal activity to abandon their “career choice” and take advantage of opportunities in the pipeline.

“If this is what your career choice is, it makes no sense, it leads nowhere,” he said.

“if you look at the statistics your life expectancy is not very long. I am encouraging you, I am begging you to stop this nonsense.”

According to Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters, three people were sitting in a silver car outside a business establishment on Apache Alley when a lone gunman approached the car and opened fire.

Peters said police were alerted via ShotSpotter shortly before 9pm.

He said the occupants were two adults in their mid to late 30s, whom he described as father (Stubbs) and mother, and a teenaged minor.

The father was sitting in the driver’s seat and died at the scene, according to Peters, who said the mother was unharmed.

The teen girl was sitting in the rear passenger seat and suffered injuries to her abdomen.

Her condition at the hospital is unknown up to press time.

Peters said he could not confirm whether the family had been followed to that location based on initial investigations. He was asked whether the motive for the killing could be gang-related or an armed robbery.

“We can’t say that at the moment being officials,” he said.

“But we understand that there is a language on the street and there is an official language, but we will follow every lead that is available to us to come to some conclusion with this matter.”

Peters pleaded with the public to report anyone in possession of an illegal firearm to the police or a trusted proxy.

“The homicides are causing a lot of grief, pain, and suffering,” Peters said.



“Personal costs and social costs to each individual in the community.”