HOMICIDE #89 UNFOLDING THIS MORNING ON ROBINSON ROAD!

HOMICIDE #89 on Robinson Road inside the parking lot of Muffler World.

NASSAU| Once again we have a murder homicide to report on Robinson Road.

The incident #89 is unfolding in the parking lot of Muffler World. A male victim was shot to the head and multiple times about the body.

We understand the victim was walking in the Montell Heights area when a white jeep pulled up alongside him and opened fire on him.

The victim then ran a short while into the parking lot of the establisment and died.

Was any of the CCTV network, the 17 million drones or the Spotshotter working to trackdown the criminals now on the run in a white jeep?

We ga report and let yinner decide!