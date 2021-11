file photo

Grand Bahama| Bahamas Press is reporting the country’s latest homicide incident, the 97th for the year last evening.

A man was stabbed in Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama during an altercation at a business establishment just after midnight.

The 18-year-old died in hospital, according to police. He was stabbed in the upper body.

Meanwhile a man has been shot dead on Murray Street, Sunshine Park. Details are sketchy and unknown at this time.