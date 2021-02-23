Double homicide last evening as murder climbs to 19 in just hour apart…

PMH.

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man was killed near John Road and Baillou Hill Road last night, while another man was shot on Finlayson Street an hour later and died in hospital.

According to police, officers responding to a shooting on John Road west and Baillou Hill Road around 7pm found a man with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Police said another man was found a “short distance away” with a wound to the head.

He was transported to the hospital via Emergency Medical Services, but did not survive.

A man was arrested in connection with the incident.

Authorities said: “He is assisting the police with investigations in this matter.”

It remains unclear if the incidents were connected.

Meanwhile, officers responding to a shooting on Finlayson Street around 8pm found a man and woman who had been shot.

Both victims were transported to the hospital.

While the man died of his injuries, the woman was listed in serious condition.

The motive for the shootings remains unknown at this time.

Police made their usual appeal for anyone with information to contact them.

On Sunday, a man was shot and killed on East Sunrise Highway, Grand Bahama, around 8.30pm. That victim has been identified as Omar “Punch” Penn. He died on the scene

An armed man shot the victim in the head as he stood in front of a business establishment.