Homicide in Abaco’s Farm shantytown…female shot to the head by sister’s boyfriend..

Abaco| We have a second homicide for the year unfolding right now on the island of Abaco in the shantytown of The Farm in the Treasure Cay community around 1pm Sunday.

A female has been shot dead to the head by her sister’s boyfriend.

A second male victim in that same incident is at the clinic on the island. He was shot in the stomach in the incident.

BP has identified the woman as 18-year-old Jilney.

Police caught the shooter, who has been taken into custody and his weapon with five live rounds recovered.

We report yinner decide!