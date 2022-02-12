Homicide victim #13 gunned down in the street in Pinewood Gardens on Thursday night is Jamal Laing…

Homicide #13 Jamal Laing is the victim in that Thursday evening shooting on Wild Guava Street, Pinewood Gardens.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is now following up on that homicide in the community of Pinewood Gardens on Thursday evening.

We can confirm the victim is a man in his late 30s, Jamal Laing.

Police said sometime after 11pm, officers were alerted to a shooting on Wild Guava Street, Pinewood Gardens.

Responding officers found an unresponsive man lying in the street. Laing walking south on Wild Guava Street when he was approached by a gunman and fatally shot.

The carnage of death continues in the country with serious violent incident which proves a high level of DARKNESS has hit the country.

