Homicide victim #72 unfolding on Forbes Street in Nassau Village last evening….

Live scenes last evening at homicide #72 in Nassau Village.

NASSAU| Police were in the Nassau Village community last evening around 8:30pm after a male was shot multiple times.

The country’s 72nd homicide took place on Forbes Street in the community where police units responded. EMS pronounced the male dead at the scene.

Just earlier yesterday police recorded the 71st homicide in theTaylor Street community and just before that there was a shooting on Brougham Street where the 70th homicide occurred on Monday.

We hope you have noticed how the WUTLESS MEDIA in the Bahamas have stopped counting these incidents in hopes you get confused about the true number of homicides this year. Remember, they keep telling you crime is down!

We understand the young victim’s life ended after a small vehicle was combing the area as if they were in search of someone and then a male exited that same vehicle and discharged a firearm in the direction of the victim hitting him multiple times about the body.

The victim has not been identified and it is still unclear if he is known to the police.

