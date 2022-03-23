Homicide Wednesday morning on Stewfish Drive and an update on Wrights Lane murder

Gang War heats up in the capital…

A man who goes by the street name Squid shot dead Tuesday afternoon.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press has more following that homicide on WRIGHTS LANE off Wulff Road yesterday.

The man shot dead goes by the street name Squid. He resides in the Thompson Lane area where in the past three weeks some three homicides have occurred.

He was shot dead in the road just near his business yesterday afternoon.

Meanwhile, this morning the homicide victim on Stewfish Drive off Carmichael Road has been identified as Eddison McQueen aka John Wick. He entered into a gun-battle but died in a hail of bullets with his attackers.

Eddison McQueen aka John Wick shot dead by gunmen this morning.

Sources confirm McQueen was staying at an Airbnb when gunmen jump the wall and opened fire on the victim. His attackers chased him into the streets blocked him into a corner and shot him dead.

Bahamas Press have warned residents IF YOUR SON OR DAUGHTER IS IN A GANG MAKE SURE YOU HAVE DEM LEAVE THE COUNTRY! YOU ARE IN DANGER!YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED!We report yinner decide!