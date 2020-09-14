House of Assembly staffer comes down with COVID19 symptoms and has been ordered to get tested!

Parliament.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting a staffer at the Parliament has come down with dangerous symptoms of COVID19 and has been tested awaiting results.

This would mean, if the staffer is indeed positive, all Parliamentarians who were in Parliament last week must be tested!

PM Minnis, who left the country over the weekend on a private aircraft, has yet to deliver instructions on who he appointed as Acting PM as he departed the country via Abaco! WHAT IS THIS?

Meanwhile, notice has come to Senators about the staffer. WHAT NOW?

