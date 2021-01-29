Huge fire bursts inside old Bay Street abandoned building – Human remains discovered inside…

NASSAU| Human remains was just been discovered inside an abandoned building that was set ablaze on Bay Street on Friday shortly after 3pm.

The burning building is located next to Government Publication on East Bay Street in the open parking lot adjacent to the bus terminal.

The blaze created huge billows of smoke from the historic building fully engulfed.

Panicky onlookers watched in distress as the blaze grew and grew following a slow response time by the fire department, which is just up the road on East Hill Street.

The building we can recall was owned by the late Mrs. Betty Kelly Kenning. Many requested for her to upgrade the property but she was not interested. Mrs Kenning also refused to sell the asset. The building however was very old, historic in design, but unpleasant to the eyes; very ugly, and rundown. Ahhh Well.

Both Mrs. Kenning and her husband, John Kenning, have long passed away and the couple had no kids. We do know at one point members of the Kelly family wanted to create some sort of museum with the property, but that idea never materialised. All we say is this; someone wanted it gone and now it is. Let’s see what those in power will do with the space.

We report yinner decide!