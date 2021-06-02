Humes asks PM to show him some respect

Mark Humes and PM Hubert Minnis

NASSAU| Fort Charlotte MP Mark Humes asked Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis to give him a “little more respect” in the House of Assembly on Wednesday after the prime minister referred to Free National Movement (FNM) candidate Drumeco Archer as the next member of Parliament for constituency that Humes now represents.

“I think it’s quite disrespectful that as I, the current member of Parliament… the duly elected and unceremoniously de-slected MP sits here, I think it’s quite disrespectful that my party would refer to him as the next member of Parliament.

There is no guarantee, the people still have a say in that matter.

“…I would ask for more respect for the current sitting MP until such time that I graciously decide that I will move aside, if that is that I’m going to do.

“Until such time, I would ask my dear prime minister to give me a little more respect.”

Minnis said he meant no disrespect towards Humes.

The prime minister referred to Archer as he expounded on plans to provide land for Junkanoo groups to develop permanent headquarters.

Archer was ratified as the FNM’s candidate for Fort Charlotte in April, bringing an end to speculation over the fate of Humes, who had spent weeks dodging questions over whether he was running again.

