Husband sprayed wife with Lysol then beat her, court hears- Boy Minnis you left the people dem crazy crazy….

Magistrate Court

By The Nassau Guardian

A man who accused his wife of being “contaminated” sprayed her with Lysol before beating her about the body, a court heard.

The 40-year-old man, of southern New Providence, became controlling after marriage and had banned his wife from using the Internet, among other things.

He has denied a charge of causing grievous harm at his trial before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain.

He could face up to seven years in prison if convicted.

During her testimony, the law enforcement officer said her husband of one year was in the shower when she came home from work on July 7, 2021.

The woman said she wanted to take a shower, too; however, her husband shooed her out of the bathroom, claiming that she was “contaminated” and he didn’t know where she’d been.

According to the witness, her husband sprayed Lysol in her face, which caused her eyes to burn, and other body parts.

But she said the abuse didn’t end there. The woman testified that her husband threw an empty garbage can, which hit her in the chest, after he called her “unclean”.

The woman said after an argument, her husband punched her in the face multiple times.

She said that she ran into the master bedroom and tried to stop her husband from entering by using her knee on the door.

However, he overpowered her and they struggled on the bed. She claimed that he put his arms around her neck and the woman said she grabbed her husband’s genitals, so that he could let her go.

The woman said she went to CID and police officers took her to Doctors Hospital, where she spent the night.

According to her, nurses photographed her injuries and handed the images to police.

Alex Dorsett, her husband’s lawyer, accused the woman of lying, as he pointed out inconsistencies in her police statement and her testimony.

He also said she gave a different account about the same incident when she appeared in the Domestic Court.

The woman replied that she was “in and out of consciousness” when she gave her statement.

According to her, doctors had given her morphine for pain.

Sergeant Lincoln McKenzie is the prosecutor.