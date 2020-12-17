‘I literally passed out’: Aunt recalls moment she heard nephew killed in Toronto shooting in 2017!

Judith Taylor was found dead in Toronto on September 7th 2020? What is happening in that city?

Tyrone Tomlinson and aunt Judith Taylor both murdered in Canada – ANYONE KNOWS WHY BAHAMIANS are murdered up there and nothing said?

CANADA| Judith Taylor remembers getting the news of her nephew Tyrone Tomlinson’s death after he was shot and killed in Toronto’s east end Sunday.

“To be honest, I just fell to the ground. There was no reaction – I literally passed out,” Taylor told Global News Wednesday.

Toronto police said officers were called to Langford and Danforth avenues, near Jones Avenue, just after 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

Police found Tomlinson in life-threatening condition and paramedics rushed him to hospital where he later died. Investigators said a man was seen running eastbound after the shooting.

Taylor said Tomlinson was on his way to see his three-year-old son at the boy’s mother’s house when he was shot.

BP is now on the caseand are asking questions. How did Taylor die? She had went to Canada to study. What has changed? What led to her end?