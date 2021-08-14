file photo

NASSAU| The life of a young Immigration Officer was taken this morning as she drove with a male in a vehicle in the Victoria Gardens area this morning.

BP can confirm both male and female was ambushed in a hail of bullets as they arrived at a home early Saturday morning.

Both were taken to hospital by EMS service however we understand the female has succumbed to her injuries. We understand a short while following the shooting police detained a group of males in a vehicle driving along Carmichael Road.

The immigration officer becomes the country’s 76th homicide victim for the year.

We report yinner decide!