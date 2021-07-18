Immigration Officer drops down dead in the shower hours after returning home from Detention Centre…

THREE OTHERS AT PRISON, POLICE AND PASSPORT OFFICE ALSO DIES…

Immigration Officer Tanisha Moss

NASSAU| Bahamas Press has identified Immigration Officer Tanisha Moss as the woman found dead in her shower by her spouse on Saturday.

Moss had just finished her shift at the Detention Centre one day earlier when she went into the bathroom collapsed and died. Sources say she also took the Covid19 vaccine.

She becomes the third Government employee to die in just hours apart on Saturday.

On Saturday while exercising on Rugby Drive in Yamacraw Prison Officer Donald Delva died while exercising. And last evening Passport Office Clerk Stephanie Paklaris died in hospital after battling Covid19. The question we keep asking without any response is how many persons took the first COVID19 Vaccine?

Some 8 new covid cases surfaced at the Passport Office following the death of Plakaris. And another staffer has been admitted in hospital.

