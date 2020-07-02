In your country for your jobs! The Bahamas welcomes the arrival of 100 Mexicans to the Bahamas to work at Bakers Bay in Abaco…

Health cannot confirm if the new Mexician builders produced negative COVID tests upon entry on Thursday…

Mexicans some 100 on a Bahamasair flight enroute to Abaco this morning as they flashed the FNM VICTORY sign!

Nassau| Some 100 of 300 hundred Mexicans landed at LPIA this morning to begin work in Abaco while thousands of Bahamians are being sent home and are out of work.

Health officials confirmed tonight that they had no information whether the group had tested negative for Covid19 before being allowed in the country.

The Director of Labour John Pinder told the media he was unaware of the arrival of the group (we believe he is only concern wàs about what’s for lunch).

Anyway after the group flashed the FNM victory sign headed to work we at BP shouted loudly, “Its The People’s Time!”

We report yinner decide!