Andros| PLP Leader the Hon. Philip Brave Davis, center, is in North Andros at this hour (Saturday, 17 July 2021) campaigning with North Andros and the Berry Islands candidate Leonardo Lightbourne, far right.

Other party officers are accompanying the PLP Leader.

PLP Leader arrives in Lowe Sound Andros this afternoon to the cheering crowd.

Incoming PM Philip Brave Davis Q.C. has arrived in the community of Red Bays In North Andros for a meeting.

South Mastic Point in beautiful Andros welcomes INCOMING PM Philip Brave Davis to this part of the country.