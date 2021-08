CAT ISLAND| An historic moment is unfolding right now on Cat Island. Philip Edward Brave Davis Q.C has nominated for the upcoming September 16th polls.

It will be the first time the constituency of Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador elects a Prime Minister into office.

Supporters lined the streets as they witness this historic moment in history. Davis was flanked by his wife Ann Marie, children and a spectacular show of support by the community.