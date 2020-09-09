Industrial Accident and traffic fatality reported on Grand Bahama Island…

FREEPORT| GB Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an industrial accident that resulted in the death of a construction worker.

Initial reports reaching our news desk said that a man who was working at Jack Hayward Senior High, fell from the roof onto a concrete surface.

He was taken to the Rand hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, Bahamas Press is also following a traffic fatality on Grand Bahama which has claimed the life of a 60-year-old male. The man who goes by his first name Clyde.

The accident occurred shortly before 5:00 p.m. on Monday, police were called to Midshipman Road, east of Balao Road, where a crowd had already gathered at the scene involving a pink 2010 Mitsubishi Colt with three occupants and a cream colored 2009 Honda Life with two occupants.

Emergency medical service (EMS) personnel dispatched to the scene provided initial medical assistance to the injured.

However, both drivers and passengers were rushed to the trauma center at the Rand Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

Unfortunately, the driver of the 2009 Honda Life succumbed to injuries around 9:00 p.m.

