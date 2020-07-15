Is a COVID19 facility coming into The West Grove residential community?

Who is behind a company called THE POINCIANA GROUP? Is the PM a shareholder? And why put a hospital in the middle of a Residential Community?

Public Notice

Ministry of Public Works

Department of Physical Planning

The public is hereby notified that an application for preliminary support of application approval (PSA/173/2019) On behalf of the *Poinciana Recovery Institute And Dr. Barrett McCartney* is presently being reviewed by the Department of Physical Planning for presentation to the Town Planning Committee

The applicant is seeking planning approval to change the use of the existing new providence branch after *Watch Tower Bible and tract Society administration offices* to a long-term care facility for elderly, stroke and head trauma patients.

The site is located on Hillview Court, East of the Highland Park subdivision. The existing building on the site has two floors and consists of a reception/lobby area, offices, dining room, large kitchen, and eight bedrooms with bathroom facilities and closets.

Parking for thirteen (13) vehicles exist on the site.

BP QUESTIONS:

1) With the 24hrs Lockdown how was the community engaged with this project?

2) How could a medical facility be permitted inside a residential community?

3) Who is politically involved in the creation of this medical facility?

4) Could the Prime Minister be a Partner/ Shareholder of The Poinciana Group?

5) WHO IS THE POINCIANA GROUP? Is this a Bahamian Company?

We just need to know… Let’s STAY WAKE!!!!