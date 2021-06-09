Is there light at the end of the tunnel in ANDROS?

DEAR BP EDITOR,

Why are all of the gas stations closed in North Andros and Central Andros gas stations are opened?

Both Central and North Andros suppose to be on lockdown! People can’t go for crabs because they have no gas in their vehicle, and can’t get none due to the closure of these stations! COVID in the BUSH EH?

What is worse is the fact that residents cannot go to the pharmacy because they have no gas!

It is alleged that the chief councillor is behind this dark madness in deciding who opens and who close here.

North Andros is held hostage because of the closure of gas stations. Is there any light to the end of the tunnel BP?

A MAN ANDROSIAN