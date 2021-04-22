Island Luck Boss Sebas Bastian considered for post as non-resident Ambassador for South Africa…

Island Luck CEO Sebas Bastian

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning Island Luck CEO SEBAS BASTIAN is about to become a Non-resident Honorary Consul Ambassador for the Bahamas to the Commonwealth of South Africa.

BP sources deep inside the Cabinet of the Bahamas has confirmed the same as an announcement is now pending.

Mineral rich South Africa could be a future location for big businesses for the Bahamas. Sebas’ Island Luck does big gaming business in the motherland and naming him to the post could open new doors for the nation.

Some believe, however, the appointment would be a big payback for the election supplies awarded to the Minnis FNM for the upcoming snap General Elections.

FNM paraphernalia has been parked in the country at a docking facility since December 2020 while the country focused on the pandemic and PM Minnis was up and down, island hopping, looking for the last couple FNM supporters left in the country.

And, while the Cabinet is considering the appointment, Bahamas Press, with deep ties into the Cyril Ramaphosa ANC Government, will have the last say because we know where the Island Luck servers really are!

