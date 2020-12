Prince Jennings

BP BREAKING| Bahamas Press is now following that case involving the inside robbery at Island Luck Gaming House on Grand Bahama Island.

This morning – just as BP reported yesterday – police on Grand Bahama charged today Island Luck’s IT man and former bartender of the at the Grand Lucaya Resort Prince Jennings in connection of that $126,000 heist at the number house operation.

