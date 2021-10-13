J. Barrie Farrington passes at 85….

J. Barrie Farrington

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of former Kerzner International executive and owner of Fashion Hall Mr. J. Barrie Farrington.

He passed away after 1am this morning. He was 85-years-old.

BP offers our condolences to his wife and children on his passing. MAY HE REST IN PEACE!

Mother and Daughter dies of COVID19

Rosa Bastian

BP UPDATE| Rosa Bastian of Andros died on Friday at PMH after being airlifted with her mom battling with Covid19. The death toll climbs and Covid fatigue sets in across the country…

Pastor Curlene Saunders

Bahamas Press is now reporting the passing of Pastor Curlene Saunders. She passed away yesterday afternoon battling Covid19. Her daughter Rosa Bastian died after being airlifted on Friday. Her last words were “Pray for Us!”. Mother and daughter dies from Covid19.