Jailbird gets bail knowing he has a record of beating and abusing women!

NASSAU| Another jailbird has found himself once again on the wrong side of the law after he beat his girlfriend after being released from prison.

Malik Wright, 27, hit and beat his girlfriend, Devanique Dean, just days after Christmas on December 28th, 2020.

The couple have a son together in what is being described as an extremely violent relationship.

Jailbird Wright was sentenced to nine months in Fox Hill last summer after he accessed unlawfully Dean’s social media account and banking information. Sometime before his arrest, he leaked Dean’s nude pics online and then went shopping using her credit card.

However, the jailbird, who works as a tattoo artist, only served six months for his crimes, getting off on good behaviour. He is now being hauled before the courts for assaulting his ex.

Jailbird Dean pleaded not guilty to the crime and was freed on a $500 bail. He is to return for trial on April 7th.

Bahamas Press is warning women to be careful of jailbird Wright. He does beat woman and has served time in prison for it. He is free once again, looking for a punching bag! BEWARE!

We report yinner decide!