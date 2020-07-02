Jamaican August Town ‘hit man’ arrested at Hotel on Grand Bahama Wednesday….

Freeport!!| Bahamian police are reporting that a notorious Jamaican gangster has been captured in Grand Bahama.
According to police, shortly after 12 o’clock yesterday afternoon, a team of officers led an intelligence-driven operation at the Victoria Inn hotel where the reputed gangster was held.
There were no further comment on the reported development.
However, Bahamian authorities say the Jamaican is a known hit man affiliated with an August Town, St Andrew-based gang.
They also say he is suspected to have entered The Bahamas for a contract killing.
According to The Bahamian authorities, the man is connected to a number of murders in Jamaica.
I wonder if someone on the RBPF could tell us where Marvin Pratt is?
We report yinner decide!