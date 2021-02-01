Jamaican bank employee shot dead inside live Sunday worship service in Jamaica – gunman escaped in awaiting vehicle – what is dis?

Mrs. Andrea Lowe-Garwood

JAMAICA| Murder victim Mrs. Andrea Lowe-Garwood (DOB 27/05/1969) NCB Regional Credit Card Officer (Montego Bay office) late of lot 347 Stone Brook Manor, Daniel Town Road Trelawny.

Mrs. LOWE-GARWOOD was in church participating in worship, and was praying when the shooter who was seated behind her open gunfire hitting her multiple times.

The shooter is of fair complexion, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, dressed in a red shirt..WAS NOT wearing COVID Mask.

Shooter escaped in a waiting white 2013 Toyota Allion motor car reg. # 0508 JG, he left behind a cellphone that is now in possession of the police.

Jamaican police said the brazen attack came after the woman received threats of death following the dismantling of a major credit card fraud ring in Western Jamaica.

JAMAICAN police are seeking the public assistance in solving this crime.