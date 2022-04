NASSAU| Well we are now being advised that since the country is open the Jamaican “g-string posse” is moving from island to island in the Bahamas selling their jewels. (Now I am being very diplomatic in language).

This means “da Jamaican selling export” market is back in full season.

Someone tell me a gang a gals just hit Bimini for the Easter Season. The just arrived from out a Acklins.

As Dame Marguerite once told Bahamian women, “Stand by your man!”

We report yinner decide!