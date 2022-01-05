Jamaican men to stand trial on ganja charges in Bahamas

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| Two Jamaican men who were allegedly the subjects of a Christmas Eve ganja bust that occurred in The Bahamas are to stand trial in that country on February 22.

The men, 34-year-old Nerhu James and 50-year-old Devon Richards, appeared in a magistrate’s court last week after they were allegedly found with 611 pounds of ganja on the island of Great Inagua on December 24.

The men are charged with various drug-related offences, including conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to supply, possession of marijuana with intent to supply, and conspiracy to import dangerous drugs.

James and Richards pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Before their trial in February, a bail hearing is to be held on January 14.

They were remanded in the custody of the Bahamian correctional services, a media report in that country said.

According to the Bahamian police, the Jamaicans were apprehended at about 4:30 pm two Fridays ago when officers assigned to the Bahamian Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) and United States Coast Guard spotted them standing near a beached speed boat in Mathew Town, Inagua.

A subsequent search of the area revealed 34 large packages which were later revealed to be more than 600 pounds of marijuana.

The substance was said to be worth thousands of Bahamian dollars.

The Jamaicans were subsequently arrested and later charged.