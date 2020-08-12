Jamaican PM calls a snap election for September 3rd

JAMAICA| BP BREAKING | As the Government all around the Caribbean run from the judgement of the People Bahamas Press is now learning Prime Minister Andrew Holeness announced a snap General Elections for the Island of Jamaica for this Thursday September 3rd, 2020.

Both the People’s National Party (PNP) and the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) are expected to field a full slate of 63 candidates while the newly formed Jamaica Progressive Party could have candidates in two-thirds of the seats.

This should be a hint in the mind of Hubert Minnis!