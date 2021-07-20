Jamal Davis, 52, dies of Covid19 after getting infected at PMH…

Jamal Davis, 52

NASSAU|Bahamas Press is also reporting the passing of Jamal Davis, 52. We remember him from his early days at the PMH as a security officer. He always has a joke to tell.

But recently he sold cakes just outside the Lil Generals store on East Street south into the evening hours. Some folks called him CAKE MAN, while others called him Big Dawg.

He passed away on Monday evening after suffering a spike in his sugar levels where he was admitted to hospital and later contracting COVID.

Pray for his family. May he rest in peace.